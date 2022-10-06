Tanzania: Health, Trade Officers Urged to Observe Integrity, Professionalism

Health and Trade officers in Dar es Salaam have been urged to show integrity, honesty and professionalism in their day-to-day obligations of controlling the safety and quality of food and cosmetics.

The advice was given by the Dar es Salaam Administrative Secretary (RAS), Ms Rehema Madenge during a training to health and trade officers on laws, regulations and guidelines in implementing their obligations that was conducted jointly between the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) and the Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG).

"There is no compromise in ensuring that quality of food and Cosmetic products is observed so that the health of consumers is protected," she said.

The RAS noted that the training was aimed at providing education to health and trade officers regarding laws and regulations to enhance efficiency in implementing their day-to-day obligations.

"To make this initiative more efficient, the government decided to use inspectors under RALG in controlling safety and quality of food and cosmetics to protect consumers' health," she said.

Ms Madenge emphasized that in implementing their obligations, the officers are supposed to observe integrity, honesty and professionalism so that the health of consumers be protected.

She said when they implement their obligations honestly, the inspections and control of food and cosmetic products will be done on time, hence safety of the said goods.

The RAS expounded that the training is the best way of enhancing efficiency in the control of food and cosmetic products that would ultimately help avoid turning the country into a dumping place.

TBS Acting Director General, Dr Candida Shirima, said the training was for empowering the officers to increase efficiency in day-to-day obligations. She noted that the training was carried out in all regions in the country and was concluded in Dar es Salaam.

She said TBS has been conducting inspections and controlling the safety and quality of food and cosmetics in collaboration with councils and thus the training will enhance efficiency in realising their obligations.

He said TBS recognises that public servants in all regional councils particularly, health and trade officers have huge contributions in protecting the quality and safety of food and cosmetics and ultimately protecting consumers' health.