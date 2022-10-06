Uganda: Fourth Health Worker Dies of Ebola

5 October 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

An anesthetic officer has become the fourth health worker to succumb to Ebola in Uganda, the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has announced.

"I regret to announce the passing of another health worker, Nabisubi Margaret, an anesthetic officer. The 58 year old succumbed to Ebola at 4.33am this morning at Fort Portal Hospital (JMedic) after battling the disease for 17 days," Dr.Aceng said on Wednesday morning.

Nabisubi was one of the seven health workers who were taken to isolation facilities in Mubende and Fort Portal for treatment after contracting the Ebola disease in line of duty last month.

It is however not clear how the health workers got infected.

The anesthetic has become the fourth health worker to have succumbed to Ebola in Uganda after a midwife from St. Florence Clinic died before testing and is counted as a probable case and a health assistant in Kagadi as well as a 37-year-old Tanzanian doctor, Dr. Mohammed Ali who had been pursuing a Master of Medicine in Surgery course at Kampala International University who died last week.

Ebola has been confirmed in the districts of Mubende, Kassanda, Kyegegwa, Kagadi and Bunyangabu.

Ebola cumulative deaths now stand at 10.

