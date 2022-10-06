Uganda: Schools Urged to Plant Trees to Promote Environment Conservation

Leaders in Kampala have underscored the importance of planting trees in schools saying they will not only help beautify the schools but also promote environmental conservation and contribute to the reversal of climate change.

The remarks were made as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) together with the Rotary Club of Kampala 7 Hills partnered to plant 20,000 trees in all public schools in Kampala.

The tree planting initiative known as Mission Green Project is aimed at bringing climate awareness and shade to the children who are the future occupants of this planet.

With the world facing the challenge of climate change, tree planting is key in combating global warming, according to environmental experts.

Kampala Central Division Mayor, Salim Uhuru who officiated the event commended the Rotary Club for supporting the tree planting initiatives in schools.

"We are on mission green and our aim is to plant fruit trees and other trees across schools in all the divisions of Kampala," Uhuru said.

Past Rotary District Governor, Kenneth Mugisha said that the fruit trees are very useful because they will not only help beautify the schools but also provide fruits to the learners.

"The mission is to grow trees; we don't want to just plant and they are left to die. These trees are important for our survival as humans and for ensuring we curb climate change," Mugisha said.

Cynthia Makokha Mukiibi, the president of the Rotary Club of Kampala 7 Hills said Mission Green Project is one of the activities assigned to each Rotary Club globally to plant trees in communities to replace the depleted green cover.