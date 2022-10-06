Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Hassan's Promise to Standard 7 Exam Candidates

AS standard seven pupils across the country start their Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) today, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said her government will ensure the preparations for school infrastructure to accommodate all students selected to join Form one for the next year are completed.

According to the National Examination Council of Tanzania report, a total of 1,384,340 pupils, 723,064 girls equivalent to 52.23 per cent and 661,276 boys equivalent to 47.77 per cent will sit for their final exams on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I wish all the best to my children who are starting their standard seven examinations today. May God give you peace and good health so that you can do well in your exams," President Samia tweeted using her verified Twitter handle @SuluhuSamia.