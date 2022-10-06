Tanzania to Host 12th Human Resource Summit

5 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania will host the the12th Annual Human Resource Summit and Master Class to discuss how to tackle emerging issues and trends in the world of work, which has become digitalised and involves hybrid workplaces, she noted.

The Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr Deogratias Ndejembi will be the guest of honour at the event, slated for 17 - 22 October this year in Arusha.

Ms Phylisiah Mnene-Mcheni, the founder and convener of the Human Resource Summit said the summit will focus on the best way to manage an unsettled and unpredictable VUCA world, which requires addressing volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity in the work environment to ensure measurable outputs. VUCA is an acronym for volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity.

"The conventional HR is gone. We have a hybrid workplace. For best production, results and profitability, accelerating work simplification, and adopting new technology makeup, often outside the conventional spheres, is now the order of the day.

It calls for excellent leadership and transformation, starting with the self that can be reflected on others, to change and shine," she noted.

The interactive master classes and HR summit involves C-level experts sharing key strategies on effective HR transformation, automation, diversity and inclusion in the battle to beat emerging challenges-policy, environmental and health.

The HR of today is supposed to provide critical decision-making for the future of any business or corporate entity.

"The summit provides great opportunities to gain new knowledge, valuable experience, inspiration, and insights from top leaders as well as establish important HR contacts," she noted.

Some of the Pan Africa key speakers at the pre-summit event include Lulu Ng'wanakilala, CEO of Legal Service Facility Tanzania, who will speak on mastering ethical and responsible leadership, Dr Edward Hosea, the President of Tanganyika Law Society who will give an address on sustainable business practices.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X