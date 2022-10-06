Rwanda: Huye Half Marathon Slated for October 9

Over 1200 athletes from across the country are expected to take part in the forthcoming second edition of Huye Half Marathon slated for Sunday, October 9 in Huye District, Southern Province.

The annual event, which is in its second edition since its inception in 2020, is co-organized by Cercle Sportif de Butare, Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) and Huye District among other stakeholders as part of the sports Centre's initiative to discover new talented and young Athletes in the Southern Province-based district and its neighboring districts.

The itinerary for the half-marathon runners is designed in Huye streets starting from Huye Conference Hall-Ecole Sociale-Petit Seminaire- Controle Technique- Ngoma Primary School- Rwabayanga- CHUB-Hotel Barthos- CSA Hotel- Huye Conference Hall and Stade Huye as the race's finish line.

The athletes will compete in three categories namely semi-marathon for professional athletes (21,097km), 10km race for amateur adults and 5km for juniors.

The top three athletes from each category will walk home with prizes including cash and medals. The organizers have also lined up special prizes for Huye-based athletes who will perform the best in the race as part of the initiative to encourage them to discover and develop their talents in athletics.

Huye Half Marathon is on the calendar of athletics events listed on Rwanda Athletics Federation's calendar. It's a race where professional athletes can raise their points which can help them qualify to compete at international competitions worldwide.

The event will be preceded by pre-event games that will bring together Huye-based schools in Swimming, Volleyball and Basketball.