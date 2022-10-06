Tanzania: Govt to Establish Disease Treatment Centre in Kagera

Bukoba — THE government is finalizing process to establish a Disease Treatment Centre (DTC) in Kagera region in efforts to control the frequent disease outbreaks in neighbouring countries.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu disclosed this yesterday during a meeting held at the Kagera Regional Commissioner's office soon after her arrival, where she was briefed on efforts being taken by the regional authorities to control the deadly Ebola Viral Disease (EVD) that has been confirmed in neighbouring Uganda.

"The government will solicit funds to establish a permanent Disease Treatment Centre (DTC) in Kagera region in efforts to control the threat posed by frequent disease outbreaks in neighbouring countries," she said.

Elaborating, she said the government will also establish a regional isolation centre where health workers can work for long periods (four to six months) while tracing Ebola suspects.

"Due to its proximity, Kagera region is among high risk areas which needs a regional isolation centre where health workers could work for long periods while tracing Ebola suspects," she pointed out.

Ms Mwalimu explained that as a priority, the ministry will soon conduct an awareness training program involving leaders at the village level, including village chairmen and Village Executive Officers (VEOs).

Phase two would involve Ward Councilors and Ward Executive Officers (WEOs). Kagera region comprises of 662 villages and 152 Wards.

Another training program would be attended by Clinical Officers involved in case identification in all the 351 health facilities in the region, she said.

Minister Mwalimu appealed to the international community and the World Health Organization (WHO) to continue supporting Tanzania as it continues to fight the Ebola disease. She explained that the ministry will equip health workers in Kagera region with enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

"The Ministry has instructed health officers at regional and district council levels to intensify health awareness campaigns, closely monitor the disease, do professional examination and ensure the availability of necessary medical and preventive equipment at their respective areas," she said.

Equally, she advised the public to take precautions against this disease, including washing hands with clean water and soap, avoid touching the body or discharges of an Ebola patient and avoiding unnecessary movements (especially) visiting areas affected by this disease.

"Tanzania has, until now, not documented any case of Ebola. However, the country is not immune from the viral disease due to the possibility of cross-border transmission from the affected countries. All the necessary logistics have been put in place to control the viral disease," she said.

Kagera region shares borders with four East African Community (EAC) member states, namely Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya across Lake Victoria.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Albert Chalamila hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan for availing a CT Scan machine at the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital and a mobile clinic for testing Ebola suspects.

"On behalf of all Kagera residents, I thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for availing a CT Scan machine at the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital and a mobile clinic for testing Ebola suspects," he said.

However, he appealed to the Ocean Road hospital who is undertaking construction of the installation room to speed the work to enable the CT Scan to start operating.

He also appealed to the government to consider availing a big budget for medical equipment and other building materials, taking into consideration that Kagera region is far from Dar es Salaam (over 1,000 kms away).