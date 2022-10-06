South Africa: Govt to Assist Wine Industry, Says Minister - South African News Briefs - October 6, 2022

Cape Town —

Let's Drink to That - CapeWine 2022, Country's Largest Wine Event, Kicks Off

CapeWine 2022, the largest wine trade event in South Africa, got under way at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Wednesday October 5. This year's theme is "Sustainability 360".

In her keynote address, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza said her department was aware of the challenges wine producers faced daily and the government was working on addressing the issues.

This year, visitors can expect to taste wines from over 400 South African producers, Eye Witness News reports.

Load Shedding Not Going Anywhere This Weekend

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be extended into the weekend. The utility said this was necessary due to a capacity shortage as a result of continued breakdowns. Stage 4 will continue until 5am on Thursday after which it will be downgraded to Stage 3 on Saturday October 8. A further update on the situation will be given on Friday afternoon, October 7.

Gauteng Province In Grip of Water Shortage

Rand Water has enforced restrictions to help conserve water in Gauteng, which has seen levels drop due to demand. Power cuts have hampered the pumping of much-needed water in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane and some areas have seen taps run dry, Eye Witness News reports. The province has also had a heatwave this past week, which has exacerbated the water situation, BusinessTech reports.