Tanzania: Amputee Soccer World Cup - Tanzania 3-1 Japan

5 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

Tanzania's Tembo Warriors have booked a space to face Haiti in the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2022 Amputee Football World Cup at TFF Riva Facility Stadium in Instabul, Turkey on Thursday.

The country's envoys have marched into the last eight courtesy of a massive 3-1 triumph over Japan in a thrilling match held at the same venue on Wednesday.

On target for Tanzania were Salum Rashid, Sembele Shedrack and Alfan Kiyanga who teamed up well with their colleagues to produce such a convincing results for their side.

Despite launching the campaign on back pedal with a goalless draw against Spain and suffering a 3-0 defeat from Poland, the Warriors have proved that they are not a side to reckon with.

The country's representatives finished on third place in group E with four points thereby earning automatic qualification as best looser to the last 16 of the world cup finals unfolding in Instanbul, Turkey.

They produced a convincing 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in their last match of the group on Monday which earned them maximum points hence sailing through.

Steven Manumbu and Alfan Kiyanga were on target for Tembo Warriors as they silenced Uzbekistan who had already qualified for the last 16 and will face Colombia.

