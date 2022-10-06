Rwanda: Kagame Promotes, Appoints Senior Military Officers

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), has promoted and appointed a total of seven senior military officers.

According to a statement issued by the military on September 29, two senior officers were promoted and immediately posted in diplomatic missions as defence attaché.

These are Lt Col Emmanuel Ruzindana, who was promoted to Colonel and was immediately appointed as defence attaché in Uganda, while Lt Col Frank Bakunzi was also promoted to Colonel and posted as defence attaché in Egypt.

Bakunzi has been the Directing Staff at the RDF Senior Command and Staff College Nyakinama.

Other appointments made include Brig Gen. John Baptist Ngiruwonsanga who will now serve as Head Peace Support Operations at RDF Headquarters while Lt Col Claudien Bizimungu was appointed Deputy Commander of Engineering Command.

In addition, Kagame also tapped Lt Col Faustin Mafura to work as Deputy Commander Combat Engineer Brigade and Lt Col Jean-Paul Munana is going to serve as Commander Combat Engineer Brigade.

Another appointment was that of Lt Col Innocent Kayisire who is now the Managing Director of Horizon Logistics, a subsidiary of Horizon Group.

"The promotions and appointments to take immediate effect," read part of the statement.