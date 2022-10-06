Rwanda: Kiyovu Sports Sign Aimable Nsabimana

5 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Kiyovu Sports have acquired Amavubi defender Aimable Nsabimana on a two-year deal. He came to the club as a free agent following a failed move to Jeddah SC in Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old who played for APR FC last season moved to Al Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in August together with Olivier Kwizera but did not pass trials and has returned back to Rwanda.

The centre-back was announced as the Green Baggies' new signing as he starts a new chapter in his career.

Nsabimana is expected to fill the void left by central defender Eric Ngendahimana who left the club for Rayon Sports in the last transfer window.

The club's new player previously played for Police FC as well as Marines whereas he had stints with Indian outfit Minerva Punjab in 2018.

On the international scene, he made his debut for the Rwanda senior national team on July 15, 2017 against Tanzania in a CHAN qualifier and earned five more caps.

Read the original article on New Times.

