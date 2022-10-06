Uganda: EU Provides Shs756 Million Funding to Uganda Towards Ebola Fight

The European Union (EU) has extended Shs756 million emergency funding to Uganda to boost the fight against Ebola outbreak in the country.

"As the Ugandan authorities have identified over 40 cases of Ebola Virus Disease in the past weeks, the EU has mobilised an initial Shs756 million in emergency funding to support the Uganda Red Cross," EU said in Tuesday statement.

According to EU, the funding is part of an urgent request launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.

The actions of the Uganda Red Cross society target a total of 2.7 million people in Uganda's Mubende district, where the outbreak was first confirmed, and another five at-risk districts.

They focus on coordination, surveillance with contact tracing, risk communication, community engagement, and safe and dignified burials.

Commenting on the funding, EU commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said they remain in contact with the Uganda authorities, the World Health Organisation and partners in the country amidst the disease outbreak.

"We have re-inforced our team on the ground with the short-term deployment of a health expert. We will explore all available options for providing additional support during this difficult time," Janez said.

The funding comes at a time when Uganda is battling the disease that has so far claimed ten lives (cumulative deaths) in the current Ebola outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda currently has 43 confirmed cases of Ebola and 10 deaths including four health workers.