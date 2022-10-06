Tanzania: Govt Reiterates Support for SMEs Growth

5 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has pledged to continue creating a friendly business environment for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) growth and enhance their contribution to economic development.

This was said recently by the Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Dr Ashatu Kijaji when she met the World Bank (WB), Director of Economic Development and Institutions in the East and Southern African Region, Dr Asad Alam.

"I want to assure you that the government is ready to collaborate with WB to establish and develop various programmes to enable SMEs to invest and do business to promote the economy of the people and the nation as a whole," said Dr Kijaji

In addition, Dr Kijaji said that the government continues to make various improvements through the plan of improving the business environment in the country (blueprint), reviewing and amending various laws, including the Investment Law, as well as reducing various fees that have become an obstacle in doing business and development.

On his part, Dr Alam said that WB will support the programmes to promote the economy to enable Tanzanian entrepreneurs in various sectors to develop their businesses that will increase employment, and national income and bring social and economic development in general.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X