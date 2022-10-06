Tanzania: Govt Reiterates Support for SMEs Growth

THE government has pledged to continue creating a friendly business environment for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) growth and enhance their contribution to economic development.

This was said recently by the Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Dr Ashatu Kijaji when she met the World Bank (WB), Director of Economic Development and Institutions in the East and Southern African Region, Dr Asad Alam.

"I want to assure you that the government is ready to collaborate with WB to establish and develop various programmes to enable SMEs to invest and do business to promote the economy of the people and the nation as a whole," said Dr Kijaji

In addition, Dr Kijaji said that the government continues to make various improvements through the plan of improving the business environment in the country (blueprint), reviewing and amending various laws, including the Investment Law, as well as reducing various fees that have become an obstacle in doing business and development.

On his part, Dr Alam said that WB will support the programmes to promote the economy to enable Tanzanian entrepreneurs in various sectors to develop their businesses that will increase employment, and national income and bring social and economic development in general.