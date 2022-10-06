Tanzania: Tanesco Vows to Improve Electricity Supply

Kilimanjaro — THE ongoing improvements made by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) in various parts of the country will improve and enhance efficiency in power supply in the country.

The Tanesco Kilimanjaro Regional Manager, Engineer Abdurahman Nyenye said during an occasion to offer food donations to patients and their care takers at KCMC Zonal Referral Hospital in Kilimanjaro region.

"In Kilimanjaro region, the improvements made through the construction of Lemuguru Sub-Station in Arusha region will add power to the national grid on the electricity lines involving those in Kilimanjaro region", he said.

He said the improvements will help to face the challenge of low electricity supply in the region which he said has been happening from time to time in recent days due to climate change which has led to the reduction of water in areas which are main sources of electricity.

"Currently there is a challenge of low supply of electricity which is caused by other factors, lack of enough water in some areas which host electricity supply using water sources," he said.

Despite this challenge, he said Tanesco has continued to ensure that there is sufficient and efficient electricity supply in sensitive areas such as hospitals including KCMC.

Commenting on the aid produced by the institution, Eng Nyenye said it included food and cooking oil being part of the institution's contributions as the world was observing this year's customer service week.

He also said that the organization had also provided breakfast services to patients and their relatives taking care of the patients at the hospital.

Speaking earlier, KCMC Executive Director, Professor Gileard Masenga, commended the Tanesco management team in the region for the continued cooperation with the zonal health facility that he said is very important, especially when there is a challenge of limited supply of electricity.

"Electricity is a very important energy in our institution which currently has to serve approximately more than 17 million patients per year, from the Northern Zone regions of Arusha, Manyara, Tanga and Kilimanjaro, as well as others from the neighbouring countries.