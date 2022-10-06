Kenya: Mombasa's Bajaber 'Hungry' for More After Clinching Dtb Golf Tournament

5 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — After he overcame 200 golfers to take home the Diamond Trust Bank Golf Tournament, Fahmy Bajaber is hopeful of more wins before the end of the year.

The ICT expert garnered 44 stable ford points, after carding 21 and 23 points in both nines, to be crowned winner in the competition, held over the weekend at the Nyali par 71 golf course in Mombasa.

"It was a very exciting round of golf and I'd like to thank my playing partners. I enjoyed myself and am looking forward to more wins, hopefully before the end of the year. I started off a bit shaky but then collected myself and from then on, had a very good round of golf," Bajaber said.

With subsequent rounds set for Eldoret (October 22), Kericho (November 5) and Kisumu (November 19), improving his handicap remains a key objective for Bajaber.

"I have been winning in the previous events and I was fully prepared for today's victory after my vigorous training for the event. I am currently handicap 13 but I want to improve it to, probably, single handicap. If the opportunity to participate in the upcoming legs comes up, then why not? I would love to compete in them," he said.

The Mombasa leg was the second of the tournament, which began at 72-par Kakamega Golf Club.

Speaking at the same time, Nyali Golf Club chair Zafir Din exalted the impact of golf on improving a corporate's brand image and enhancing their customer base.

"It was a very fantastic event... we painted the golf course red. Bringing out all this number of golfers to come and compete here is quite exceptional. Golf is a special sport for corporates that why many of them are sponsoring tournament series," Din said.

Other winners on the day included Dinesh Sasan (men's division), Janet Wasike (ladies), Ally Is-Haq (junior), JC Patel (seniors), Terry Oddo (guest winner) and Kennedy Nyakomitta (staff).

