Kenya: Ngirici Withdraws Case Challenging Governor Waiguru's Victory

Kirinyaga — Independent gubernatorial candidate in August general election in Kirinyaga County, Wangui Ngirici, has sought court leave to withdraw the case she had filed against Ann Waiguru who was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

During pre-trial conference at Kerugoya Law Courts that ended prematurely after the petitioner lawyer Briand Khaemba disclosed to the presiding judge that they have receive the instructions from their client to withdraw the case, presiding judge Richard Mwongo granted sides 7 days the petitioner to file, published the withdrawal and serve the respondents.

The respondents were also given 7 days to file their responds.

Justice Mwongo directs that they convene on 24th October for the prosecution of application.

The respondents lawyers lead by Senior Counsel Kamotho Waiganjo did not object the petitioner's request.

Speaking to the media after the court session Waiganjo said they welcome the move by the petitioner so that the resources can be spend in development of county instead of courts.