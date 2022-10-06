Kenya: JSC Tribunal Investigating Justice Chitembwe to Expedite Hearings

Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) tribunal investigating Justice Said Chitembwe conduct says it will expedite his misconduct hearings without compromising his rights.

The tribunal Joint Secretaries assured on Wednesday that they will accord Justice Chitembwe "a fair hearing."

"The tribunal shall continue to inquire into the matter expeditiously and without compromising the Judge's right to due process and a fair hearing," Sarah Yamo and Jasper Mbiuki said.

Justice Chitembwe is under investigation over allegations of gross misconduct.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 19, 2022, suspended Justice Chitembwe and formed the tribunal to investigate his alleged misconduct.

The tribunal formally commenced its sittings on September 19, 2022.

Justice Chitembwe's woes began after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who was the main complainant, accused him of corruption.

On November 22, 2021, the JSC initiated proceedings against Chitembwe after Sonko released video clips, social media posts, and cell phone recordings implicating the judge in corruption.

Chitembwe dismissed the allegations saying that he was unfairly targeted.

Two other petitioners had also filed petitions seeking his removal from office.

One of the petitioners had accused Chitembwe of bribery and abuse of office.

The tribunal will submit its recommendations to President William Ruto for action once it concludes its hearings.

They will also make their findings public no later than fourteen days after the conclusion of the proceedings.