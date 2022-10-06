Zimbabwe: Billiat Joins Elite CAF Team

A LOT of negative stuff has been thrown around Khama Billiat's football career of late.

But the former Zimbabwe international was trending again yesterday after he was named in the CAF Champions League Team of the Decade.

Billiat became the first player from Zimbabwe to get such an honour following the conclusion of an online poll conducted by CAF to determine the best 11 players that graced Africa's premier club football between 2010 and 2020.

The recognition by the fans from across the continent, who voted for him, was a firm reminder of his class despite the troubles he is currently facing in his career.

Former Zimbabwe international Thomas Sweswe, a huge fan of Billiat, yesterday told The Herald that he was not surprised to see the midfielder's name on the list, which was dominated by players from record 10-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

He said the vote by the fans was a huge seal of approval for Billiat.

"I am not surprised that Billiat has been named in that Team of the Decade. He deserves to be in the Zimbabwean football Hall of Fame because he has achieved something that no local player has done before. I believe in this guy's talent," said Sweswe.

Billiat was voted among the XI best players of the decade alongside former Sundowns' teammates Dennis Onyango and Percy Tau. Zambian defender Stoppila Sunzu and Tanzanian forward Mbwana Sammata, both formerly of DR Congo giants TP Mazembe, are also part of the CAF Champions League best XI players voted for by the supporters.

The list has six Egyptian players who featured for continental giants Al Ahly during this period when they won four of their 10 African club football titles.

The poll was opened by CAF on September 21 when they called on football fans from across the continent to vote for their best players during the 10-year stretch.

Billliat reached his career highs during the period, winning the 2016 CAF Champions League title with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and then the CAF Super Cup the following year.

Unfortunately, the midfielder lost the CAF Player of the Year (based in Africa) to teammate Onyango when many felt the gong belonged to the midfielder after he had played arguably his best football that year. The Ugandan goalkeeper had 252 votes, while Billiat picked 228 votes.

"For goodness' sake Billiat was the most influential player when Mamelodi Sundowns lifted the CAF Champions League in 2016.

"For me he was supposed to be the CAF Player of the Year (based in Africa). You could easily tell he was the main man and he proved that by scooping all the top awards in South Africa, ahead of all the other players," said Sweswe.

Like Sweswe, many football followers also felt Billiat deserved the top accolade.

To prove he was at his best in 2016, Billiat walked away with a hattrick of awards, ahead of Onyango, after he claimed the South African PSL Player of the Season, the PSL Players' Player of the Season and the Midfielder of the Season.

Sweswe said he always believed in Billiat from the first time he saw him as a raw teenage footballer at Aces Youth Soccer Academy in Harare.

"I saw him play when he was still at Aces Youth Soccer Academy. By that time, he was yet to play top-flight football but you could tell that he would go places.

"When I got signed by Chiefs, he was supposed to sign as well but because of the quota system, they ended up taking only myself and Knowledge Musona.