Lesotho: Statement by the Commonwealth Secretary-General on Lesotho Elections

The Commonwealth Secretary-General has called for politicians and voters in Lesotho to commit to peace during the upcoming general election.

Secretary-General, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC urged all stakeholders to embrace peace and the values of democracy, as enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.

She said: “The conduct of elections is a major determinant of a country’s stability. The 7 October 2022 General Elections in Lesotho is no different, so it is vital that democratic values are protected and promoted.

“I reiterate the Secretariat’s resolute commitment to its relationship with the Kingdom of Lesotho and continuing to work with Basotho to advance our mutual goal of a stable and sustainable democracy, and most importantly a country that Basotho wishes for.

“The Commonwealth consistently advocates for inclusive electoral processes which are credible and transparent and enable the participation of young people, women and underrepresented populations.

“No electoral process is perfect, and I am encouraged by the largely peaceful conduct of the process thus far. I hope this is sustained throughout the election period, including on Election Day and in the post-election period. To ensure this, I urge all candidates to commit themselves to a peaceful, fair and transparent process.

“And in the post-election period, I appeal to the incoming government to ensure that a consensus is reached on the way forward for the national reform process, and that they pave a path towards its full implementation, to ensure stability and prosperity for Lesotho and its people.

“I wish the people of Lesotho a peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive process as they go to the polls to write the next chapter of the story of their beautiful country.”

As part of the secretariat’s commitment to Lesotho, the Commonwealth Secretary-General has deployed an Observer Group led by former President of Seychelles, HE Danny Faure, to observe the 2022 general elections.

About The Commonwealth Secretariat:

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal sovereign states. Our combined population is 2.5 billion, of which more than 60 per cent is aged 29 or under. The Commonwealth Secretariat supports member countries to build democratic and inclusive institutions, strengthen governance and promote justice and human rights. Our work helps to grow economies and boost trade, deliver national resilience, empower young people, and address threats such as climate change, debt, and inequality.

About The Commonwealth Observer Group:

• The Commonwealth has been observing electoral processes for over four decades. In that time, more than 160 elections have been observed in 40 countries.

• Commonwealth Observer Groups (COGs) are independent and autonomous and will normally be chaired by a former Head of Government or senior political figure.

• They are composed of eminent persons from a range of fields, including electoral commissioners, parliamentarians, legal experts, gender experts, human rights experts, and media experts. Most COGs will also have a youth representative.

• Members are drawn from all regions of the Commonwealth and are appointed in their individual capacities. All missions are supported by a staff team from the Secretariat.

• Each COG is constituted by the Secretary-General following an invitation or welcome from a country’s election management body or government.