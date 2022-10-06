Africa's Potential World Cup Stars Shining in the UCL

The UEFA Champions League entered match day three action in the group stage this week, with some of Africa's finest footballers playing crucial roles for their various clubs.

Cameroon's André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, continued his scintillating form this season with a top notch performance away in Amsterdam, in Napoli's 6-1 bashing of Ajax. The 26-year-old midfielder provided two assists, first to set up piotr Zielinski for Napoli's third goal before halftime, then teed up Raspadori for his side's fourth.

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus had put Ajax in front after just nine minutes, but ended up in the losing end. Both Anguissa and Kudus have been in an excellent run of games in the UEFA champions league this season. Anguissa has scored one goal and provided three assists in as many UEFA champions league games this season, while 22-year-old Kudus, has had a hand in four of Ajax's six champions league goals this campaign, scoring three goals in three consecutive games, and providing an assist.

Onana at his best

Cameroon shot stopper Andre Onana, has rediscovered his best of form, putting in a shift at goal for Inter Milan. Onana has played all three games for the club, as they currently sit second in Group C, behind Bayern Munich. The 26-year-old pulled a string of stunning saves at the San Siro on Tuesday night, to help his side defeat his former employers FC Barcelona, 1-0.

The Cameroonian goalie has kept two clean sheets in three champions league outings, making a total of 14 saves, and conceding just twice.

Senegal's Sadio Mane, was amongst the goals as Bayern Munich hammered Viktoria Plzen 5-0. Mane scored Bayern's third and assisted Leroy Sane for the fourth, before Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came off the bench to score the fifth.

Elsewhere, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi played every minutes in Paris Saint Germain's one-all draw away at Benfica. The full-back has featured in all of his sides three UEFA champions league games this term, providing one assist.

Senegal's captain Kalidou Koulibaly, played from start to finish in Chelsea's 3-0 win over AC Milan, while his countryman Edouard Mendy who just returned from injury, was an unused substitute.

Morocco's forward Youssef En-Nesyri, scored a consolation goal for Sevilla, in their 4-1 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund, while his international teammate Yassine Bounou, was in goal.

Zambo Anguissa, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Onana, Sadio Mane and Achraf Hakimi, are expected to play key roles for their respective countries, during the 2022 FIFA World cup that kicks off in Qatar in November.