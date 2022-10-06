Kenya: Bungoma Senate By-Election to Replace Wetangula Set for Dec 8

6 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the Bungoma Senate by-election will be held on December 8.

The Commission's chairperson Wafula Chebukati made the announcement following declaration of vacancy confirmed by the respective Speakers of the Senate vide a letter dated the26th September, 2022.

The seat fell vacant following Moses Wetangula's election as National Assembly Speaker.

"There shall be a by-election for Member of the Senate for Bungoma County on Thursday, 8th December, 2022," Chebukati stated.

Wetangula had been re-elected for a third term.

IEBC said that Political parties intending to present a candidate in the Bungoma by election shall conduct its primaries on or before Wednesday, 19th October, 2022.

In addition, candidates intending to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three (3) months immediately before the date of the by-election.

The Electoral Commission also gazetted the same date for by-elections in Ololmasani, Kyome/Thaana, Utawala, Mumias North and South Gem Wards in Narok, Kitui, Nairobi City, Kakamega and Siaya counties respectively.

