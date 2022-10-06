Kenya: Safaricom Ethiopia to Be Officially Launched Thursday

Nairobi — Safaricom Ethiopia will officially be launched in Ethiopia today, targeting the Country's over 90 million population.

The event will be attended by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa and his Ethiopian counterpart Anwar Soussa.

Others expected in the meeting include Kenya's President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Safaricom consortia last year got license to enter the Ethiopian market after biding Sh91.8 billion.

The consortium included British development finance agency CDC Group, Vodafone and Vodacom, and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

It then began on a massive investment in building infrastructure and networks.