Kenya: Safaricom Ethiopia to Be Officially Launched Thursday

6 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Safaricom Ethiopia will officially be launched in Ethiopia today, targeting the Country's over 90 million population.

The event will be attended by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa and his Ethiopian counterpart Anwar Soussa.

Others expected in the meeting include Kenya's President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Safaricom consortia last year got license to enter the Ethiopian market after biding Sh91.8 billion.

The consortium included British development finance agency CDC Group, Vodafone and Vodacom, and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

It then began on a massive investment in building infrastructure and networks.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X