Kenya: Ruto in Ethiopia for Safaricom Launch and Talks With Abiy

6 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Thursday for the launch of Safaricom operations as well as hold talks with his host Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

It was Ruto's first visit to the country since his election in August when he replaced Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We are exploring new fronts in our relations with Ethiopia to pursue shared interests, especially in the area of technology, for our mutual prosperity," President Ruto tweeted on arrival in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Ruto was accompanied on the trip by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychel Omamo, Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma whom he nominated to advise him on national security as well as other top dignitaries.

Top Safaricom executives led by Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa are also in Addis.

