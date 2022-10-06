Kenya: Inspekta Mwala Unveils Social Media Accounts, Warns Impersonators

6 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Veteran actor Davis Mwambili popularly known by his stage name 'Inspekta Mwala' has finally unveiled his social media accounts to the public.

His move comes following an increase in fake social media accounts bearing his name and photos purporting to be his.

He said his only official account will be Inspekta Mwala and warned social media users not to fall prey to impersonators.

I was mobilising my team to go and face Uganda's Gen. Muhoozi but Kenyan Civilian Online Forces have handled him and put him in his place. Ningemuonyesha vumbi. Congratulations Team Kenya 🇰🇪. pic.twitter.com/DEeiFTOncp

-- Inspekta Mwala (@inspektamwala) October 4, 2022

https://www.facebook.com/inspektamwala.davis/videos/617304576537610

