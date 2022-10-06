Kenya: MP Waluke Ordered Back to Jail for 67 Years After Losing High Court Appeal in Sh297 Million Maize Scandal

6 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke was on Thursday ordered back to jail to complete his 67 years jail term after losing an appeal at the High Court.

Waluke had been jailed by the Magistrate's Court which found him guilty in a Sh297 million maize scandal but he filed an appeal at the High Court, arguing that the court had erred in the judgment.

The High Court upheld the Magistrate's verdict on Thursday, and ordered him back to jail.

Walukhe was sentenced on June 25, 2020 alongside Grace Wakhungu on June 25 over Sh300 million fraud in a maize scandal at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Developing story... .

