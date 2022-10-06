Kenya: South African Airways Resumes Kenya Operations After 2-Year Break

6 October 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — South African Airways (SAA) has resumed its operations in Kenya after shutting down for the last two years.

The South-African national carrier has opened a new booking office in Yaya Center, Nairobi, to provide flight bookings between the two countries.

SAA closed down its operation due to financial challenges that were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic that saw airlines grounded.

"South African Airways is just reopening its offices in Nairobi after two-years closure. We had closed down because of Covid and the company was undergoing some restructuring,"

"So, this is a new office to serve our customers within Kenya and of course greater East Africa but basically to just show the travelling that the South African Airways is back," SAA East Africa Regional Manager and Middle East Austin Nyawara told Capital Business.

This comes after SAA and KQ in July 2022, signed a codeshare agreement on flights between Kenya and South Africa to increase scope.

Under the deal, the two airlines will be able to sell ticket jointly, allowing customers to use KQ and SAA ticket in both airlines.

SAA will also be able to enjoy KQ flight destinations to Mombasa, Kisumu, Entebbe, Dar es Salaam, among others.

"Customers can buy tickets from here, they can do their reservations here, they can also make inquiries about travel packages to South Africa, Mauritius and beyond," added Nyawara

