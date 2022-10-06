Kenya: New Platform Unveiled to Promote Inclusion of Women in Tech

Nairobi — Pan-African platform, Savabyte has unveiled a tech capacity hub that is expected to promote the inclusion and participation of women in technology in Africa.

The hub is expected to reduce the gender gap in science, technology, engineering, and math(STEM) careers boosting the number of women in the IT workforce and helping organizations be better equipped to achieve their goals.

Studies from the Credit Suisse Research Institute found that more women in leadership roles increased the likelihood of better financial health for a company, therefore proving gender diversity is indeed a valuable asset.

The research further notes that women in leadership are more likely to have a higher return on equity than those that do not and a higher net income growth rate.

"Digital transformation by its very nature opens borders, diversifies candidate pools, and helps bring a broader variety of talent to the table because jobs are no longer dependent on location but on access. Social prejudices often prevalent in face-to-face encounters are replaced with digital "anonymous" exchanges. Artificial intelligence done right can help organizations remove biases from tasks such as candidate screening," said Irene Mwangi, Co-founder, Savabyte.

Mwangi notes that by embracing diversity and inclusion as a core part of who a company is, employers have the opportunity to create a more empathetic, transparent workforce and a working environment where inclusion, diversity, and belonging can thrive

Founded in 2022 in Kenya, Savabyte is a pan-African, women-led, and borderless platform that brings career advancement opportunities to close reach for women in technology and any tech talent consumer.

The platform places tech talent specifically software developers and engineers, data scientists, and AI engineers as well as provides a support system through structured mentorship, workshops, and networks.

"The gender gap in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields isn't going to close on its own. We are working to reverse this equation and write a future where women have the same opportunities for career success as men," says John Kamara, Founder, of Savabyte.

The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, founded on the principle of 'leaving no one behind' calls for transformative shifts, integrated approaches, and innovative solutions to overcome the structural barriers to sustainable development.