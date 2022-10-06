Kenya: Safaricom's Unit Safaricom Ethiopia Starts Operations in Ethiopia

Safaricom Ethiopia has begun its telecommunication services in Ethiopia, opening a huge market opportunity for the Kenyan unit Safaricom.

The event, which was held in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, was attended by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa and his Ethiopian counterpart Anwar Soussa.

The network operator says that it will offer 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services across Ethiopia's 11 cities, including the Capital as well as the second largest city of Dire Dawa

It also plans to expand to an additional 25-cities in the country by April 2023, enabling it to reach 25 per cent of its over 90 million population size.

"Led by our Purpose to Transform Lives, we have deepened digital and financial inclusion in Kenya by connecting people to people, people to opportunities and people to information,"

"With these lessons and experiences, we look forward to positively impacting the people of Ethiopia with a sustainable and quality mobile network that will be a vital launch pad for nationwide digital telecommunications services to over 118 million Ethiopians1," Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said.

Safaricom consortia last year got license to enter the Ethiopian market after bidding Sh91.8 billion. The consortium included British development finance agency CDC Group, Vodafone and Vodacom, and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation.

This was followed by a massive investment in building infrastructure and networks.

Safaricom Ethiopia signed infrastructure sharing and interconnection agreements with Ethio Telecom, allowing the former to use its infrastructures.

"We are excited to be part of this highly experienced international consortium, with a strong vision to advance Ethiopia's inclusive digital society, with clear goals to deliver greater prospects for education, jobs and prosperity," Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said.