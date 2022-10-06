Uganda: New Aviary At Entebbe Zoo to Help Protect Endangered African Grey Parrots

A new bird sanctuary for the endangered African grey parrots has been opened at the Uganda Wildlife Education Centre(UWEC) also known as Entebbe Zoo.

The shs37 million aviary was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency(JICA) and is specially built as an outdoor facility covering 200 square metres.

The facility currently houses 119 African grey parrots that were confiscated earlier this year from a Congolese national by Uganda Wildlife Authority at Bunagana border.

The Congolese national, Bobs Mbaya Kabongo has since been sentenced to a seven year jail term.

According to UWEC Executive Director Dr. James Musinguzi, the new aviary will provide a link with UWEC's work in the country which involves breeding for conservation and commercial purposes , a role he said enables the centre build a healthy and viable animal population as a backup for endangered species for both research and conservation purposes.

"The aviary will help birds fly freely as they regain their natural instincts ahead of their release to suitable wildlife habitats," Dr.Musinguzi said.

According to Uchiyama Takayuki, JICA Uganda chief representative, the facility will play a great role in Uganda's conservation efforts.

"This is part of the African grey parrot conservation project aimed at preserving the rich wildlife in Africa which contributes to tourism but also give quality conservation education to Ugandans. JICA and Uganda will embark on wildlife exchange programs through this project," Takayuki said.

The African grey parrots have been ranked by the International Union of Conservation of Nature(IUCN) as the world's most traded bird.

In the entire world, IUCN says there are between 40,000 to 100,000 African grey parrots.

Described as being beautiful, intelligent and unique, the African grey parrot has for these reasons and more been targeted for its social nature and high intelligence.

Considered good pet by pet keepers due to its intelligence, ability to speak and a possible return of high profits after sale, the bird has been sought after by many.

People in the trade earn huge profit margins and as a result traffic the bird to other countries like Australia, Asia, China and United Arab Emirates where demand is high.