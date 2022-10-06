Uganda Faulted for Failure to Implement Laws On Climate Change

Members of Parliament have faulted government for failure to implement policies and laws aimed at mitigating the effects of climate on the environment, saying some of these good laws and plans are being picked up by other countries.

The concerns were made as Uganda RedCross Society (URSC) engaged with MPs, media and government on matters of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Sarah Opendi, Tororo Woman MP, who chaired the engagement said Uganda has enacted good laws and policies on the environment but it has failed to implement them.

"It is extremely unfortunate as a country because we come with very wonderful policies but implementation of these polices is what is actually lacking in this country and other countries pick these plans and policies and go and customise them, take it as theirs, implement them," she said.

She explained that the unfortunate part of it is when these countries adapt and implement some of our policies, Uganda rushes to them to go and bench, something she said is very shameful.

Robert Kwesiga, the secretary general at Uganda Red Cross Society said planting trees should be a collective responsibility as part of protecting and preserving the environment, and in the long run we contribute to disaster risk reduction.

He warned that climate change is likely to change the magnitude, frequency, and timing of extreme events such as flooding, landslides, and storms, as well as generate new disaster events.

Other MPs committed to doing more, and follow up on policies and Plans that are launched in Uganda, implemented in other countries.