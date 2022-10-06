Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Relation Between Kenya, Ethiopia Is Established On Strong Foundations, Cordial Cooperation

Addis Ababa — The relation between Kenya and Ethiopia is established on strong foundations and cordial cooperation focused on matters of mutual interest, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

President William Ruto, the newly elected president of Kenya, is in Addis Ababa for his first official visit.

Upon his arrival today, the president was warmly received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other senior government officials at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

"I welcome to Ethiopia President Williams Ruto. The relation between Kenya and Ethiopia is established on strong foundations and cordial cooperation focused on matters of mutual interest," the premier twitted.

It is expected that the President will consult with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the strengthening of the longstanding Ethio-Kenya relations.

This is President Ruto's first visit to Ethiopia after being elected.