Ethiopia's Ambassador Urges International Community to Pressurize TPLF to Renounce Hostilities, Come to Negotiating Table

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Ambassador in Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu has conferred with Head of the Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Tkachenko Vsevolod Igorevich.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the occasion, Ambassador Alemayehu spoke about the current situation in the northern part of the country; how the TPLF group's full-scale offensive on several fronts is jeopardizing the prospect of peace and humanitarian assistance in the region.

The Ambassador has also explained how the Federal Government has demonstrated its commitment to resolving the conflict through peaceful negotiations.

He added that the international community should pressurize the TPLF to renounce hostilities and come to the negotiating table.

They have also exchanged views on ways to strengthen the cooperation of the two countries in the United Nations organs and in other multilateral forums.