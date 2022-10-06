Kenya: President William Ruto Arrives in Addis Ababa for an Official Visit

Addis Ababa — Kenyan President William Ruto has arrived in Addis Ababa today for an official visit to Ethiopia.

Upon his arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, the president was warmly received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The reception was attended by other senior government officials, including the Minister of National Defense, Dr. Abraham Belay and Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide.

During his stay in Ethiopia, President William Ruto is expected to discuss with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on bilateral cooperation between the two countries and regional issues.

This is President Ruto's first visit to Ethiopia after being elected.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had taken part in the inauguration ceremony of President William Ruto in Nairobi on September 13/2022.

Ethiopia and Kenya are countries that have long-standing friendship and cooperation based on mutual benefit.

It is also expected that the two leaders will thereafter preside over the launch of Safaricom in Ethiopia.