Casablanca — Morocco has moved up one place to 22nd in the ranking of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), published Thursday.

With 1563.5 points, the Atlas Lions remain second in Africa behind Senegal, champion of the last AFCON, which ranks 18th with 1584.38 points.

In addition, Morocco still maintains its first position in the Arab world, ahead of Tunisia (30th).

Brazil is still the number one ranked team in the world, followed by Belgium and Argentina.