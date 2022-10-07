Sudan's Hamar Demand New State of Central Kordofan

El Nehoud — Protesters from the Hamar tribe reportedly lifted their blockade of the road between El Obeid in North Kordofan and El Fasher in North Darfur in the West Kordofan localities of El Khoei, El Nehoud, and Wad Banda and gave authorities ten days to fulfill their demand for the creation of a new state of 'Central Kordofan'.

The Hamar organised a large demonstration in El Nehoud on October 1 and reportedly also occupied premises of the Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources. They have reportedly been occupying the road between El Obeid and El Fasher since the end of August, with little response from the authorities to the protesters' frustrations.

The Hamar stressed that if their demands are not met, they will resume their sit-ins and protest actions without delay.

In a press statement, representative of the Committee for the Implementation of the Decisions of Hamar People El Safi El Malih Gad El Sayed said that they are calling for a new state of Central Kordofan consisting of six localities with El Nehoud as its capital.

Conflict

Following a conflict concerning the demarcation of the border between the Hamar and Misseriya nomad tribes in the area, fighting broke out in Abu Zabad on September 11. The clashes that lasted until the next morning, left at least six people dead. More than 20 others were injured.

The African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies warned that the conflict could have serious negative impacts on the region, which might also impact South Kordofan. The conflicting parties signed a reconciliation agreement on September 21.

Appeals

The Sudan People Liberation Movement-North, of which the faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu controls parts of South Kordofan, called on all the tribes of West Kordofan to unite and explained that the strife between the Misseriya and the Hamar does not benefit either of the two tribes. The rebel movement appealed to the two parties to reconcile and find harmony but stressed that the state must play its role in facilitating this.

Activist Amir Suleiman told Radio Dabanga that the closure will affect the agricultural season and the farmers and reduce the prices of crops even further. The agricultural season in Sudan is under threat after floods and economic problems and lacking financial support, and attacks on farmers in West and South Kordofan had already made the situation extra difficult for farmers in this region.