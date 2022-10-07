Sudan: USA Calls On Sudan to Expedite Juba Peace Agreement

Washington — The US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, has called on Sudan to expedite the formation of a civilian-led government in order to fully activate the Juba Peace Agreement, two years after it was signed.

In a statement via social media to mark the second anniversary of the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement on October 3 2020, Assistant Secretary Phee says: "Two years ago, the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement gave hope for peace in all of Sudan. We call again for the prompt formation of a civilian-led transitional government that can fully enact this historic agreement, especially its security arrangements."

Secretary Phee's remarks shortly follow news as reported by Radio Dabanga earlier today that a consignment of more than a million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Sudan, donated by the USA.

Last week, US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, denied that junta leader Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan's participation in the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly signifies a new page in relations with the West and the USA, as Lt Gen El Taher Abu Haja, Media advisor to El Burhan and the Sudan Armed Forces, claimed during El Burhan's visit to New York last weekend. In an interview with the Sudanese El Tayyar newspaper, Godfrey renewed his call to the military government in Sudan to restore a civilian-led government and to put Sudan back on its transitional path, stressing a strong push to achieve this matter.