Kenya: Utawala, Mumias North, South Gem Among 5 Wards Where By-Elections Will Be Held on December 8

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that it will hold by-elections for the Member of County Assembly in five wards on December 8.

The wards include Utawala, Mumias North, South Gem,Ololmasani and Kyome/Thaana in Nairobi, Kakamega, Siaya, Narok and Kitui counties respectively

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said in a gazette notice.

"Pursuant to Gazette Notice No. 8784 of 2022 Vol. CXXIVNo. 144 published on the 26th July, 2022, there shall be byelections for Ololmasani, Kyome/Thaana, Utawala Mumias North and South Gem Wards in Narok, Kitui, Nairobi City, Kakamega and Siaya County Assemblies, respectively, on the 8th December, 2022," Chebukati stated.

Chebukati asked all candidates who had been cleared to participate in this election prior to the 9th August, 2022, General Election, to verify their details and documents with the respective Returning Officer on or before the nomination days.

In addition, Chebukati said the campaign period for purposes of the Thursday, 8th

December, 2022, by-election shall commence immediately after nomination of candidates on Thursday, 10th November, 2022 and cease on Tuesday, 6th December, 2022, being 48 hours before the by-election day.

The Electoral Commission also gazetted the same date for by elections for Member of the Senate, Bungoma County.