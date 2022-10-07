Kenya: Mungatana Testifies in Case Where He Was Conned U.S.$1 Million

Nairobi — Tana River Senator Danstan Mungatana has narrated to the court on how he was lured by a con man to part with 1 million dollars.

He told trial magistrate Ben Mark that the Chad national Abdulahi Tamba Kuro had told him that he could assist him invest in business if he give out the money

He testified that first time he had given him Sh500,000 and the accused returned the money after six months he saw the man being honest and was persuaded to part with Sh5 million which he later received Sh10 million.

The third which is the subject of the criminal case facing the foreigner he gave one million dollars, there after the accused disappeared from 2011 until he was arrested in 2018

He said in order to raise the money, he sold properties, took bank loan and mortgaged his Karen home.

He further told the court that the court makes consideration and convicted a foreigner ho has conned many people who are yet to make complain to the police.

So far three witnesses have given evidence and case was adjourned until November 3rd 2022.