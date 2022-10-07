Kenya: Lawmakers Raise Issue on Delayed Ruling By Speaker Wetangula on Majority Question

Nairobi — Members of Parliament on Thursday raised issues with the delay by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to deliver the much-awaited ruling before the house on the status of who is the majority.

On Tuesday afternoon sitting, Speaker Wetangula had communicated that he would deliver the ruling that caused a tussle between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya on Thursday, 2:30PM.

However, when the lawmakers converged the Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei chaired the afternoon sitting directing the legislators to debate President's William Ruto speech delivered to the house last week.

Rising on a point order, Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro pointed out that the house cannot wait any longer for the delivery of the ruling that has caused a paralysis of the house business for days now.

"This house is very anxious and our country is in paralysis as far as the determination of the majority or minority is concerned. The house was awaiting the determination so that we can continue with the core business of this house," said Nyoro.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, while on a point of order, questioned the delay by the Speaker yet the law is clear on the status of the majority in the August house.

"Unless the ruling is not ready or unless the law has taken its course and wisdom has befallen the leadership of this house and they have realized that Azimio is the majority and we can move forward," said Mohamed.

He added, "Can we authoritatively say that the ruling has been made in silence that the Azimio is the majority party in the house and that we can move forward."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Speaker guided the house on the matter saying Speaker Wetangula had until 8PM to direct the house on the matter and therefore there was no need for anxiety over the issue.

"Hold your horses the Speaker still has until 8PM , the session is not over yet," Shollei guided amidst booing from a section of lawmakers.

A fierce tussle has ensued in the National Assembly where the Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya Coalition Party are each claiming to have a majority.

"I will consider the matter that you have prosecuted before the house and I will give you a reasoned ruling touching o the facts, the jurisprudence the constitutionality of the issue and any other matters that we conversed on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 2:30pm," he said before adjourning the sitting on Tuesday.

Speaker's Wetangula ruling on the matter will set the ball rolling on crucial activities in the house including the formation of the House Business Committee (HBC).

The House Business Committee formulates activities and business of the August house by implementing the Standing Orders which will determine the scheduling or programming of the business of the House and the functioning of the Committees of the House.

The ruling of the Speaker is critical in the formation of the HBC as it comprises the Speaker, the Majority Leader, the Minority Leader, and not less than 21 or more than 29 members nominated by parliamentary parties approved by the House.

According to the standing orders the committee is formed within seven days from the day Parliament opens.