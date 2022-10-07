Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Tekeste Baire Passes Away

6 October 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Veteran freedom fighter Mr. Tekeste Baire, Secretary General of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers passed away at the age of 69 after a short bout of illness.

Veteran freedom fighter Mr. Tekeste Baire who joined the EPLF in 1976 served his country and people in various capacities of the Eritrean Workers Association in Europe and head of Public Administration in the Southern Europe Region.

After Independence, veteran freedom fighter Mr. Tekeste Baire served his country and people with utmost dedication since 1994 as Chairman of the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers.

Veteran freedom fighter Mr. Tekeste Baire is survived by his wife and three children.

Expressing deep sorrow on the passing away of veteran freedom fighter Mr. Tekeste Baire, the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers expressed condolences to family and friends.

The funeral service of veteran fighter Mr. Tekeste will be announced.

