Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims 50 Liyu Police Officers Killed in Border Clashes

Al-Shabaab again clashed with Liyu police, paramilitary forces belonging to the Somali regional state in eastern Ethiopia on the border with Somalia.

The battle erupted in Qura'le area under the border of Washaqo town after the militants attacked the Liyu police base there, according to the residents.

Al-Shabaab claimed the upper hand in the fighting that it said killed at least 50 soldiers, among them top commanders. Shabelle radio could not independently verify the claims.

On the other hand, Liyu police said members of Al-Shabaab were killed in the battle and retook control of the war zones.

Al-Shabaab has intensified attacks in Ethiopia for the past months as the country is facing conflict in north.