Uganda: Residents Save Man From Armed "Drone Thieves" on Northern Bypass

Kira division police have arrested four suspected armed robbers with the help of members of the public who were attempting to steal a car from a man in Kampala.

According to Kampala metropolitan police, the suspects were intercepted on Wednesday October 5, at around 9am along northern bypass at Ntebetebe zone opposite Jubilee Christian life church.

It is said that a one Edward Hambisa who was driving his motor vehicle registration number UBK 019L, Toyota Probox met a parked motor vehicle number UBD 071E Toyota Hiace "drone" with about six occupants dressed in civilian attire armed with AK47 rifle.

"The victim was blocked and forced to come out of the vehicle, but he came out with his car keys so one of the thugs entered into the vehicle and started driving but the victim had an automatic key which he pressed and locked the suspect inside," said Kampala metropolitan spokesperson Patrick Onyango in a statement.

Onyango added that in the process when the thugs started driving away his car, he also got a boda boda and making an alarm which attracted one good Samaritan who joined him and alerted people around Namboole flyover stage.

"The people near Namboole fly over blocked the road and the suspects could not proceed. However, the one who was armed with the gun sneaked away in the bush and disappeared," he said.

An angry mob pounced on the remaining suspects, undressed them and beat them severely before police restrained them.

The four suspects now facing attempted robbery have been identified as Benjamin Senyange, Evelyn Busingye, James Kanyike and Marcy Namyaalo.

Police however commended the public for the action of intercepting such criminals and encouraged others to do the same and save other victims.