Tanzania: Relocation Uganda's High Commission to Dodoma in Pipeline

Uganda plans to construct a chancery building for the Ugandan High Commission in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Through the advertisement published in the Daily News on Thursday, the Ugandan High Commission in Dar es Salaam invites eligible consultants for the project.

After the government relocated its offices in Dodoma, in 2018, the Tanzanian allocated five acres of land to Uganda for the construction of a new embassy in its capital city of Dodoma.

The United Nations in Tanzania became the first international organization to move to the new capital city, Dodoma.

This was marked by the inauguration of the new United Nations Office by the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

The opening ceremony was attended by then Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Amb. Dr. Augustine Mahiga (MP), Mpwapwa District Commissioner Jabir Shekimweri, senior government officials, the UN Resident Coordinator, Heads of the seven (7) UN Agencies, UN staff, Dodoma secondary school students, cultural groups and members of the media.

The UN's office is located on Mlimwa Street in Area D in the municipality.

The project houses seven UN agencies namely the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), UN Women, International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).