Kenya: Former DCI Boss Kinoti Moved to Public Service Commission

Nairobi — Former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has been moved to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

According to the National Police Service (NPS), Kinoti is entitled to pay and personal privileges that he previously enjoyed until he retires.

Last month, President William Ruto had announced that he had received and subsequently accepted Kinoti's resignation.

Consequently, the head of state directed the NPS to announce a vacancy and advertise the position.

In the interim, the Head of State asked the service to find someone who will serve in an acting capacity.

Kinoti has been at the helm of the criminal investigating agency since 2018.

Kinoti's resignation was imminent after President Ruto accused him of being used to weaponize the war on graft.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on September 15, 2022, asked detectives at the Kiambu Headquarters to stop harassing Governors.