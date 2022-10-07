Tanzania: Chiku Eyes Uganda Open Amid Ebola Scare

As Uganda Ladies Golf Open tournament tees off at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Kigo, Uganda today, Chiku Elias is only Tanzanian envoy in the three-day tournament.

Tanzania players have been regular participants in the event for many years, but several reasons including the outbreak of Ebola in Uganda seem to affect their participation.

On 20 September 2022, Uganda health authorities declared an outbreak of Ebola disease, caused by Sudan virus, following laboratory confirmation of a patient from a village in Madudu sub-county, Mubende district, central Uganda.

As of 25 September 2022, a cumulative number of 18 confirmed and 18 probable cases have been reported from Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts, including 23 deaths, of which five were among confirmed cases,

This is the first Ebola disease outbreak caused by Sudan virus (SUDV) in Uganda since 2012

The worry was revealed on Wednesday by Tanzania Ladues Golf Union's Honourary Secretary Madina Iddi who confirmed the entry of Chiku as the only Tanzanian golfer participating this year.

Among those missing is Madina herself who said she couldn't travel to Uganda because of her tight work schedule.

Madina, who is current in Mbeya on her working assignment, said the threat of Ebola could be the main reason that barred many Tanzanian golfers from travelling to Uganda.

"The tight work schedule has barred me from participating in the 2022 Uganda Ladies Open. It is sad that I missed the event. Hopefully, next edition, I will be in a position to travel and play. I have always loved to play in Uganda and every time I play there, It is real competition and fun," she said.

"We understand that we all like this game and competition, but everyone's safety is very important.

"We had communication with our Ugandan counterpart, ULGU who assured us the crisis is in a different part of the city and percussion has been in put to block the areas from being accessed."

Adding, the TLGU Vice President Anita Siwale said they are always happy to receive invitations from Ugandan Ladies Open organizers since it is one of the biggest ladies events in the region which everyone wants to participate in.

"But I think most players hesitate to go there due to the Ebola threat, we all like to go and support them, we wish them all the best and safest, we hope many will be there next time," she said.

The event will see a new lady champion since the 2021 champion, Ugandan Irene Nakalembe has turned professional.

Tanzanian lady golfers include the past winners; Angel Eaton and Neema Olomi, Hawa Wanyeche, and Vicky Elias, are among those who will miss the tournament.

Several foreign-based ladies have won the Uganda Ladies open as Tanzanian Olomi in 2018, Eaton in 2012, 2013 and 2017.