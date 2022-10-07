Tanzania: Tembo Warriors Eliminated

Tembo Warriors have missed out an opportunity to step into the semifinals of 2022 Amputee Football World Cup after conceding a 4-1 defeat from Haiti at TFF Riva Facility Stadium in Instabul, Turkey today.

The solitary goal for Tanzania was netted by Frank Ngailo in the first half but it was not enough to see them through to the last four of the contest.

They however return back home with heads up for massive performance displayed at the occasion especially after cruising into the quarter-finals for the first time.

The country's envoys marched into the last eight courtesy of a massive 3-1 triumph over Japan in a thrilling match on Wednesday.

On target for Tanzania were Salum Rashid, Sembele Shedreck and Alfan Kiyanga who teamed up well with their colleagues to produce such a convincing results for their side.

Despite launching the campaign on back pedal with a goalless draw against Spain and suffering a 3-0 defeat from Poland, the Warriors have proved that they are not a side to reckon with.

The country's representatives finished on third place in group E with four points thereby earning automatic qualification as best looser to the last 16 of the competition.