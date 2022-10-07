Tanzania: Govt, Doha Sign Deal to Boost Trade, Investments

6 October 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has witnessed the signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding between the chambers of Commerce of Qatar, Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar aiming at strengthening trade and investment relations.

The MoU was signed on Thursday in Doha by the First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Twar Al Kuwari, the President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Paul Koyi and the chairman of Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Ali Suleiman Amour.

A statement issued by the State House on Thursday stated that, the objective of the MoU was to enhance trade and investment cooperation and partnership between business communities from Tanzania and Qatar, particularly in the areas of tourism and hospitality, infrastructure and energy.

It added that the Head of State held talks with Qatar's Finance Minister, Mr Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari on double taxation between the two countries, investment, gas sector, livestock, tourism and agriculture.

During talks between President Samia and Qatar's Public Health Minister, Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, the duo agreed to share expertise on emergency and trauma care.

Among other activities during her working visit to Qatar, President Samia also met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, business leaders and attended the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH) that came to a close on Thursday at the Multaqa Education Centre in Doha.

