Tanzania: Young Africans' CAF Champions League Opponents Arrive in Dar es Salaam

Young Africans opponents in the CAF Champions League match Sudan's Al Hilal have landed safely this evening ready for the first leg match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Speaking upon arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), the team's Head Coach Florent Ibenge says it will not be an easy match to both sides.

"We know that it will be a tough game and we are going to do everything possible to make good results," he says.

He then named Jesus Moloko, Bernard Morrison, Juma Shaban, Joyce Lomalisa, Tuisila Kisinda and Yannick Bangala as some of Yanga players he has trained before.

"They are all good players... international players and Yanga have got many good players. Yanga is a good team with good players and I do not know if you can have an easy game but we are confident to reach to group stage," he says.

After the first leg clash, the duo will meet again for the reverse match in Sudan a week later where the overall winner will cruise to the last 16.