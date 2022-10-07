Tanzania: President to Grace Uhuru Torch Race Climax in Kagera

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan will grace the climax of the Uhuru Torch race to be staged in at the national level on October 14th, this year at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera Region.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Albert Chalamila told journalists here yesterday that the region was honoured to host the climax of the historic torch race.

Mr Chalamila will today morning lead hundreds of residents to receive the Uhuru Torch at Nyamigere village, in Biharamulo District when it starts its race in the region.

He appealed to all the residents in the eight councils to turn up in big numbers to receive the Uhuru Torch in their respective areas.

"The Uhuru Torch is a national symbol of love, peace, unity, solidarity and development. During its race in the region, it will launch and lay foundation stones to 37 various projects that cost a total of 13.6bn/-, including health, education, agriculture, water and roads infrastructures.

On Friday, the Uhuru Torch will be in Ngara District and will be in Karagwe District on Saturday. On Sunday it will be raced in Kyerwa District while on Monday, it will be in Missenyi District.

On Tuesday, it will be raced in Bukoba Rural and on the following day, it will be raced in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Elaborating, he said Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa will also arrive in Bukoba on October 12th, this year, to launch the National Youth Week Exhibitions, which are being held at the Gymkhana grounds, in Bukoba Municipality.

"All necessary logistics have been put in place to host the climax of the Uhuru Torch race scheduled for October 14th, this year to be held in Kagera Region at the national level," he said.

The Uhuru Torch is a national symbol of love, peace, solidarity and development. It was first lit on top of Mount Kilimanjaro on December 9th, 1961 by Alexander Nyirenda, when Tanganyika gained her independence from British rule.

Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango flagged off this year's Uhuru Torch race at Saba Saba grounds in Njombe Region on April 2nd 2022. For the past ten years, the torch race has enabled the launching of development projects worth 9.17tri/- across the country.

It was later raced in all 31 Mainland and Isles regions. The Uhuru Torch is in line with the philosophy of the late Mwalimu Nyerere on promoting unity among Tanzanians as they pursue various activities towards the country's economic growth.