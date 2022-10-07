Zimbabwe: Govt Moves To Scrap 'Proof Of Residence' For Voter Registration

In the Bill, presented by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, prospective voters will only be required to produce a valid passport or national identity card as proof of identity before they register to vote.

Addressing a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said, the Bill will also provide for the timeframe within which national assembly and local authority candidates can withdraw from contesting in an election.

"Previously, prospective voters were required to produce proof of residence to register to vote and some people would face challenges in acquiring the proof of residence as some landlords were not so keen to help their tenants," said Mutsvangwa.

"In terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, one has to be a citizen in order to qualify as a voter," she said.

"Accordingly, only the valid Passport or National Identity Card will be required as proof of identity", Mutsvangwa said, adding that the envisaged Electoral Amendment Act will ensure "proper" candidates take part in the country's polls.

ALSO ON 263Chat: Govt to roll out mandatory bio fortification

"Once the Electoral Amendment Bill 2022 is enacted into law, it will assist in ensuring that only citizens are able to vote in an election, that proper candidates are allowed to contest in an election, providing clarity on when and how a candidate can withdraw their candidature in an election so as to afford ZEC sufficient time to make changes to the design of the ballot and advising the electorate of any changes to the candidature in an election," added Mutsvangwa.